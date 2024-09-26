U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division are tested on land navigation during the E3B qualifications on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 30, 2024. Land navigation is a key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier’s individual development. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 16:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938495
|VIRIN:
|240930-A-AO831-9237
|Filename:
|DOD_110593248
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, E3B 2024 Day Land Navigation B-Roll, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.