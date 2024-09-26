Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force - Civil Support Command Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    JTF-CS conducts chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response and all-hazards defense support of civil authorities operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. When directed, JTF-CS deploys within 24 hours of notification to command and control DOD forces in support of civil authority response operations in order to save lives, prevent further injury, and provide temporary critical support to enable community recovery. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 14:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938476
    VIRIN: 240929-N-FD648-4721
    Filename: DOD_110592906
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force - Civil Support Command Video, by PO2 Ryan Walvoord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF
    CBRN
    Joint Task Force (JTF)
    Joint Task Force - Civil Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download