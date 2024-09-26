Joint Task Force - Civil Support Command Video

JTF-CS conducts chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response and all-hazards defense support of civil authorities operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. When directed, JTF-CS deploys within 24 hours of notification to command and control DOD forces in support of civil authority response operations in order to save lives, prevent further injury, and provide temporary critical support to enable community recovery. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord)
