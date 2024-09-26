Hispanic Heritage Month 88th RD social media video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Master Sgt. Angel Olivo, Assigned to the 88th Readiness Division, speaks about his experiences as part of Hispanic Heritage Month 2024, at Fort Snelling, Minnesota, Sept. 30, 2024. The U.S. Army celebrates its more than 139,000 Hispanic Soldiers in its active and reserve components during Hispanic Heritage Month every year.