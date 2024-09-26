U.S. Army Master Sgt. Angel Olivo, Assigned to the 88th Readiness Division, speaks about his experiences as part of Hispanic Heritage Month 2024, at Fort Snelling, Minnesota, Sept. 30, 2024. The U.S. Army celebrates its more than 139,000 Hispanic Soldiers in its active and reserve components during Hispanic Heritage Month every year.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 14:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938466
|VIRIN:
|240930-A-EU436-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110592766
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|FORT SNELLING, MINNESOTA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month 88th RD social media video, by SGT Nataja Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.