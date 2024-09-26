Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month 88th RD social media video

    FORT SNELLING, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nataja Ford 

    88th Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Angel Olivo, Assigned to the 88th Readiness Division, speaks about his experiences as part of Hispanic Heritage Month 2024, at Fort Snelling, Minnesota, Sept. 30, 2024. The U.S. Army celebrates its more than 139,000 Hispanic Soldiers in its active and reserve components during Hispanic Heritage Month every year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 14:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938466
    VIRIN: 240930-A-EU436-1001
    Filename: DOD_110592766
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FORT SNELLING, MINNESOTA, US
    Hometown: SAN JUAN, PR
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    USAR
    HHM
    88RD

