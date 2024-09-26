Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-111th Supports EMAC Operations Following Hurricane Helene

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Brian Cooper, battalion commander with 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, B-Roll interview during Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) Hurricane Helene support missions at Army Aviation Support Facility 1, Fla., Sept. 29, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 12:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 938461
    VIRIN: 240929-A-RH401-7308
    Filename: DOD_110592650
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-111th Supports EMAC Operations Following Hurricane Helene, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HurricaneHelene24

