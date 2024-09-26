On episode 40 of DINFOS Live, we go back on the road for a show at Joint Base Andrews. We'll learn about the unique public affairs missions of the 316th Wing, the 89th Airlift Wing and the Naval Air Facility Washington. Guests will include U.S. Air Force Maj. Katrina Cheesman, 316th Wing PA chief, and Mr. Jhi Scott, NAF Washington PA chief.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 13:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|938451
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-XR056-1754
|Filename:
|DOD_110592547
|Length:
|00:39:14
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DINFOS Live Episode 40 - Joint Base Andrews, by SFC Jesse Untalan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
