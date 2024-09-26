Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene - Citizen Soldier

    MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers are neighbors serving neighbors. U.S. Army Pfc. Wiley Kimbrough, a motor transportation operator assigned to the Dublin-based Alpha Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, describes his unit's role during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Sept. 29, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video produced by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell; U.S. Army National Guard b-roll by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker and Spc. Ehron Ostendorf; U.S. Army National Guard a-roll by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene - Citizen Soldier, by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    hurricane response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

