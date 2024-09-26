Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Warrior: 31st Munitions Squadron

    RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 31st Munitions Squadron load weapons to F-16 Fighting Falcons before takeoff during Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 24, 2022. Cobra Warrior, the RAF’s largest readiness exercise, increases interoperability with NATO Allies and partners, improving the ability to employ a strategic force in theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 11:57
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, GB

    F-16
    takeoff
    Munitions
    Weapons
    Readiness Exercise
    Cobra Warrior

