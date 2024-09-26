Cobra Warrior: 31st Munitions Squadron

Airmen from the 31st Munitions Squadron load weapons to F-16 Fighting Falcons before takeoff during Cobra Warrior 24.2 at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 24, 2022. Cobra Warrior, the RAF’s largest readiness exercise, increases interoperability with NATO Allies and partners, improving the ability to employ a strategic force in theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 11:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938448
|VIRIN:
|240926-F-MO337-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110592481
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ENGLAND, GB
