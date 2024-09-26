Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene - Georgia National Guard Soldier Interview, Pfc. Wiley Kimbrough

    MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Video by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Wiley Kimbrough, a motor transportation operator assigned to the Dublin-based Alpha Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, describes his unit's role during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Sept. 29, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 11:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 938441
    VIRIN: 240929-A-PX855-4612
    Filename: DOD_110592419
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: MACON, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: DUBLIN, GEORGIA, US

    This work, Hurricane Helene - Georgia National Guard Soldier Interview, Pfc. Wiley Kimbrough, by SPC Ehron Ostendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    hurricane response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

