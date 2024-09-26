Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saber Nation Defender Challenge 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The 52nd Security Forces Squadron hosted the Saber Nation Defender Challenge which is designed to push participants to their limits and beyond! In teams of two, defenders faced off in a series of challenges that tested skills, such as weapons proficiency, medical knowledge, physical fitness, and mental resilience.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 09:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 938419
    VIRIN: 240930-F-DX250-1830
    Filename: DOD_110592210
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Nation Defender Challenge 2024, by SrA Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Police
    Defender
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Senior Airman Jordan Gonzalez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download