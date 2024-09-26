Saber Nation Defender Challenge 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 52nd Security Forces Squadron hosted the Saber Nation Defender Challenge which is designed to push participants to their limits and beyond! In teams of two, defenders faced off in a series of challenges that tested skills, such as weapons proficiency, medical knowledge, physical fitness, and mental resilience.