    C.O.R.E. Moments: Episode Five - A Conversation About National Preparedness Month

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Ryan Hill 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Welcome to C.O.R.E. Moments, where members of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard community sit and have a conversation regarding important topics for our workforce at America's Shipyard.

    In this episode, Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman sits down with Installation Emergency Management Officer Nicole Roten to discuss National Preparedness Month in September and what individuals can do to be ready for any emergencies, both affecting the shipyard and on the homefront. Make a plan, build a kit, and be informed!

    #NNSY #COREMoments #PressForwardTeam

    Filmed, Edited, and Graphics by Ryan Hill, Greg Boyd and Cole Fraser, Videographers, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist (Code 1160)

    C.O.R.E. Moments Logo by Marisa Berkey, Visual Information Specialist, Shipyard Visual Design Center (Code 1165)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 08:57
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    C.O.R.E. Moments

