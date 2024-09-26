AFN Naples InFocus Video - CPO Pinning Ceremony

240927-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 27, 2024) InFocus video highlighting the NSA Naples Chief Pinning ceremony and the unique circumstance that CPO Gesualda Gonzalez had the opportunity to go through Chief season with her father, FLTCM JJ Gonzalez. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow and Anton Wendler)
Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 07:01
Category:
|Newscasts
Video ID:
|938415
VIRIN:
|240927-N-LD903-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110592148
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|NAPLES, IT
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
