    AFN Naples InFocus - Resiliency fair

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.25.2024

    Video by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    240925-N-JA925-1001 Naples, Italy (September 25, 2024) InFocus highlighting the Resiliency fair held at NSA Naples Capodichino. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 04:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938402
    VIRIN: 240925-N-JA925-1001
    Filename: DOD_110592034
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples InFocus - Resiliency fair, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

