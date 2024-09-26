EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Master Sgt. Philip Basalyga, Airman assigned to 31st Security Forces Squadron talks about exercise Steadfast Nomad (STND) with NATO military members from Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy and Greece, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 26, 2024. SNTD is a NATO level force-on- force exercise that brought together tactical subject matter experts all levels to help build a more lethal ground force to secure assets. During the exercise, the 31st Security Forces Squadron trained to tactically respond to threats on Aviano Air Base and practiced responding with more personnel, weapons, and all-terrain vehicles, and use the Home Station Instrumented Training System (HITS). The HITS is a Fully Deployable System That provides real time tracking of soldier to soldier and Area Weapons Effects for the battlefield. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)