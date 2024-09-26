Jewel of the East celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

240924-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 24, 2024) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month at the Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess with a special open galley event. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)
|09.24.2024
Date Posted: 09.30.2024
|Series
|938381
VIRIN: 240924-N-CM740-1001
|DOD_110591840
|00:00:29
Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|0
|0
