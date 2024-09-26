Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jewel of the East celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240924-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 24, 2024) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month at the Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess with a special open galley event. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 00:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 938381
    VIRIN: 240924-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110591840
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jewel of the East celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Hispanic Heritage Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download