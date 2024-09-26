Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Captain's Cup

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240930-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 30, 2024) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's MWR department held a captain's cup event. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 23:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938380
    VIRIN: 240930-N-CU072-1001
    Filename: DOD_110591834
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, CFAY Captain's Cup, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    MWR
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Captain's Cup

