Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation battalion prepare for Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) during Hurricane Helene support missions at Army Aviation Support Facility 1, Fla., Sept. 29, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 17:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938367
|VIRIN:
|240929-A-RH401-1702
|Filename:
|DOD_110591652
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-111th Supports EMAC Operations Following Hurricane Helene, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.