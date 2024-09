America’s Airshow 2024 Day 2 B-Roll: U.S. Navy Blue Angels

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform aerobatic maneuvers during the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2024. The Blue Angels, formed in 1946, perform precision flight demonstrations in more than 70 shows at 34 locations throughout the United States each year. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers)