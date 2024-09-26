A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor and a P-51D Mustang conduct a heritage flight showcasing the history of aviation during the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 28, 2024. The P-51 Mustang, known as the ultimate piston-engined fighter of World War II, is also one of the most influential and successful warplanes ever built. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers at airshows across the world to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's premier 5th generation fighter aircraft. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 14:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938347
|VIRIN:
|240928-M-ML702-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110591285
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, America’s Airshow 2024 B-Roll: F-22 Raptor/ P-51D Mustang Heritage Flight, by LCpl Noah Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.