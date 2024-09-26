Tennessee Army National Guard Task Force deployment send-off

Members of the Tennessee Army National Guard's 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment said their final goodbyes before deploying in support of Operation Spartan Shield, September 28, 2024. The farewell underscored the strong commitment of the Soldiers to their mission. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
|09.28.2024
|09.28.2024 23:03
|B-Roll
|938319
|240928-Z-HE111-4001
|DOD_110590875
|00:03:41
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|0
|0
National Guard Bureau
Tennessee
Army National Guard
Deployment