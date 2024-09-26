Tennessee Army National Guard Task Force deployment send-off

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938319" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Tennessee Army National Guard's 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment said their final goodbyes before deploying in support of Operation Spartan Shield, September 28, 2024. The farewell underscored the strong commitment of the Soldiers to their mission. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)