Ed Hamill, piloting his Folds of Honor Biplane, performs an aerial skit during the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. Hamill has been performing since 1999 and has performed his incredible aerobatic routines at more than 400 shows that have taken him to quality venues throughout the United States. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Childs)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 09:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938312
|VIRIN:
|240927-M-TH104-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110590735
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1 B-Roll: Ed Hamill Aerial Performance, by Cpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
