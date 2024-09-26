Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1 B-Roll: Ed Hamill Aerial Performance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Ed Hamill, piloting his Folds of Honor Biplane, performs an aerial skit during the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. Hamill has been performing since 1999 and has performed his incredible aerobatic routines at more than 400 shows that have taken him to quality venues throughout the United States. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 09:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938312
    VIRIN: 240927-M-TH104-2001
    Filename: DOD_110590735
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1 B-Roll: Ed Hamill Aerial Performance, by Cpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    civilian performer
    Ed Hamill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download