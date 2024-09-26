U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis Whitworth, a horizontal construction engineer with the Columbus-based 876th Engineer Support Company, 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, discuss his unit's role in providing emergency management support during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Augusta, Georgia Sept. 28th, 2024. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 21:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|938310
|VIRIN:
|240928-A-OD941-7417
|Filename:
|DOD_110590715
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene - Georgia National Guard Soldier Interview, Staff Sgt. Travis Whitworth, by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.