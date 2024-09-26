Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene JOC Support Personnel

    SAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Interview with Tech. Sgt. Britney Pinson, an intelligence analyst with 101st Air and Space Operations Group during Hurricane Helene support operations at Saint Augustine, Fla., Sept. 28, 2024.

