Members of the Florida Army National Guard's 53rd Brigade Support Battalion pass out water and food to civilians in Perry, FL, on Sept. 28, 2024. This effort is part of the ongoing mission to aid those affected by Hurricane Helene, ensuring that essential supplies reach those in need.
|09.28.2024
|09.28.2024 16:39
|B-Roll
|938300
|240928-A-BE701-4153
|10
|DOD_110590665
|00:00:34
|FLORIDA, US
|1
|1
