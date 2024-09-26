First U.S. Space Force Guardian launches into space

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Sept. 28, 2024. The rocket carried U.S. Space Force Col. Nick Hague in a Dragon spacecraft that he is set to pilot to the International Space Station. This Crew-9 launch marks the first time that a USSF Guardian has launched into space. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)