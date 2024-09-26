Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First U.S. Space Force Guardian launches into space

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Sept. 28, 2024. The rocket carried U.S. Space Force Col. Nick Hague in a Dragon spacecraft that he is set to pilot to the International Space Station. This Crew-9 launch marks the first time that a USSF Guardian has launched into space. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 15:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938295
    VIRIN: 240928-X-BY642-1002
    Filename: DOD_110590624
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: BELLEVILLE, KANSAS, US

    TAGS

    Guardian
    Human Spaceflight
    Nick Hague
    SLD 45
    HagueMissiontoSpace
    Crew-9

