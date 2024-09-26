First U.S. Space Force Guardian launches into space

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Sept. 28, 2024. The rocket carried U.S. Space Force Col. Nick Hague in a Dragon spacecraft that he is set to pilot to the International Space Station. This Crew-9 launch marks the first time that a USSF Guardian has launched into space. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 15:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938295
|VIRIN:
|240928-X-BY642-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110590624
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|BELLEVILLE, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
