240925-N-YR476-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 26, 2024) Flight operations take place on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sept. 25. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Dennis)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 07:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938268
|VIRIN:
|240925-N-YR476-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110590300
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Truman's Deployment, by SN Joshua Dennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.