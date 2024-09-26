America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1 B-Roll: Aarron Deliu

Aarron Deliu performs aerial maneuvers during the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. Deliu is an Australian pilot who seeks to inspire and thrill audiences worldwide with his high-adrenaline performances. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seaira Moore)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 09:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938254
|VIRIN:
|240927-M-EC090-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110590002
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
