Pacific leaders, service members, and civilians commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu, in Peleliu State, Republic of Palau, Sept. 15, 2024. The exceptional heroism and sacrifices made by Marines and Soldiers at the battle of Peleliu during World War II underscore the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and inspire us to continue to enhance our strong partnerships in this vital region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: "Memorial Day Tribute Brass Choral" by Roman Spivak/Jamendo)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 18:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938243
|VIRIN:
|240926-M-LU642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110589641
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|PELELIU, PW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Peleliu Commemoration Ceremony 2024 Highlight, by LCpl Conor Ragland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.