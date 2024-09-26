Peleliu Commemoration Ceremony 2024 Highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938243" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pacific leaders, service members, and civilians commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu, in Peleliu State, Republic of Palau, Sept. 15, 2024. The exceptional heroism and sacrifices made by Marines and Soldiers at the battle of Peleliu during World War II underscore the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and inspire us to continue to enhance our strong partnerships in this vital region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Conor Ragland) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: "Memorial Day Tribute Brass Choral" by Roman Spivak/Jamendo)