    673d Civil Engineer Group completes VALEX

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Airman Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 673d Civil Engineer Group participate and complete a validation exercise at Camp Mad Bull on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 18, 2024. The exercise tested the readiness of 773d Civil Engineer Squadron and other units in a simulated Agile Combat Employment environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938240
    VIRIN: 240918-F-LX394-1001
    Filename: DOD_110589558
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 673d Civil Engineer Group completes VALEX, by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    JBER
    VALEX
    773d CES
    673d CES

