U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 673d Civil Engineer Group participate and complete a validation exercise at Camp Mad Bull on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 18, 2024. The exercise tested the readiness of 773d Civil Engineer Squadron and other units in a simulated Agile Combat Employment environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 18:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|VIRIN:
|240918-F-LX394-1001
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|JBER, ALASKA, US
This work, 673d Civil Engineer Group completes VALEX, by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
