Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues man and dog during Hurricane Helene (RAW)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SANIBEL ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew rescued a man and dog from a disabled and taking-on-water 36-foot sailing vessel 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Florida, on Sept. 26, 2024. Petty Officer 2nd Class Hudson, an aviation survival technician from Air Station Clearwater, hoisted the man and his dog, who were reportedly in good health and taken to Southwest Florida International Airport to meet with EMS. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hudson, edited by Lt. Cmdr. Kellerman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 16:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938235
    VIRIN: 240927-G-G0107-1044
    Filename: DOD_110589356
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: SANIBEL ISLAND, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    SAR
    Rescue
    Clearwater
    Dog
    Helene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download