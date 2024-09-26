Coast Guard rescues man from water near Gulfport, Florida, following Hurricane Helene

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew rescues a man from the water after he attempted to swim ashore when the 32-foot sailing vessel he was aboard became disabled near the City of Gulfport Municipal Marina in Gulfport, Florida, Sept. 27, 2024. The man was hoisted and transported to Albert Whitted Airport with no reported medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Clearwater, edited by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|09.27.2024
|09.27.2024 16:11
|B-Roll
|938233
|240927-G-G0107-2001
|DOD_110589305
|00:00:34
|GULFPORT, FLORIDA, US
|2
|2
