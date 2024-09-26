Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues man from water near Gulfport, Florida, following Hurricane Helene

    GULFPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew rescues a man from the water after he attempted to swim ashore when the 32-foot sailing vessel he was aboard became disabled near the City of Gulfport Municipal Marina in Gulfport, Florida, Sept. 27, 2024. The man was hoisted and transported to Albert Whitted Airport with no reported medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Clearwater, edited by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 16:11
    Location: GULFPORT, FLORIDA, US

    SAR
    Rescue
    Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater
    Hurricane Helene

