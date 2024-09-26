Coast Guard rescues man from water near Gulfport, Florida, following Hurricane Helene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew rescues a man from the water after he attempted to swim ashore when the 32-foot sailing vessel he was aboard became disabled near the City of Gulfport Municipal Marina in Gulfport, Florida, Sept. 27, 2024. The man was hoisted and transported to Albert Whitted Airport with no reported medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Clearwater, edited by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)