    32d AAMDC Army Vs. Navy 2024

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Morton 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command video submission for Army Vs. Navy 2024 football game.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 14:37
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 938221
    VIRIN: 240111-A-TA715-7397
    PIN: 202409-A
    Filename: DOD_110588972
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    This work, 32d AAMDC Army Vs. Navy 2024, by SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Navy
    Go Army Beat Navy
    ARMYNAVY2024

