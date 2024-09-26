Coast Guard rescues 2 aboard 37-foot disabled boat near Gasparilla Pass

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew rescued two men after their 37-foot sailing vessel became disabled and started taking on water near Gasparilla Pass, Florida, on Sept. 27, 2024. The two men were hoisted off the abandoned railroad tracks and safely transferred to the mainland with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 15:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938214
|VIRIN:
|240927-G-GO107-1226
|Filename:
|DOD_110588875
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GASPARILLA PASS, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
