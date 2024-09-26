Coast Guard rescues 2 aboard 37-foot disabled boat near Gasparilla Pass

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew rescued two men after their 37-foot sailing vessel became disabled and started taking on water near Gasparilla Pass, Florida, on Sept. 27, 2024. The two men were hoisted off the abandoned railroad tracks and safely transferred to the mainland with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater)