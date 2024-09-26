Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 2 aboard 37-foot disabled boat near Gasparilla Pass

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GASPARILLA PASS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew rescued two men after their 37-foot sailing vessel became disabled and started taking on water near Gasparilla Pass, Florida, on Sept. 27, 2024. The two men were hoisted off the abandoned railroad tracks and safely transferred to the mainland with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 15:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938214
    VIRIN: 240927-G-GO107-1226
    Filename: DOD_110588875
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GASPARILLA PASS, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Air Station Clearwater
    Coast Guard
    Gasparilla Pass
    Helene
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download