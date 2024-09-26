Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major of the Army Suicide Prevention Ruck March

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Spc. John Garcia and Sgt. Justin Stafford

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer conducts a ruck march with Veteran Service organizations and U.S. Army Soldiers to connect and reflect on the meaning of the month on September 25 2024 in Washington D.C.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 13:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 938199
    VIRIN: 240925-A-JM925-1001
    Filename: DOD_110588645
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major of the Army Suicide Prevention Ruck March, by SPC John Garcia and SGT Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Be All You Can Be
    Army Life

