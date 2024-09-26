The Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer conducts a ruck march with Veteran Service organizations and U.S. Army Soldiers to connect and reflect on the meaning of the month on September 25 2024 in Washington D.C.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 13:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|938199
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-JM925-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110588645
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sergeant Major of the Army Suicide Prevention Ruck March, by SPC John Garcia and SGT Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.