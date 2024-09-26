Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Best Cyber Warrior Competition is Back!

    KUWAIT

    09.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Central   

    The Best Cyber Warrior Competition is Back!

    From October 28-31, 2024, cyber warriors from the U.S. and Kuwait will go head-to-head in the 10th anniversary of this incredible event in Kuwait City. Organized by U.S. Army Central, this competition is all about strengthening cyber defense skills and partnerships.

    Follow along as the brightest minds take on real-world challenges in the field of cybersecurity. Stay tuned for updates and behind-the-scenes footage from the cutting-edge competition. Let's defend, innovate, and collaborate.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938195
    VIRIN: 240910-A-YF238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110588532
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Best Cyber Warrior Competition is Back!, by SGT Brandon Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

