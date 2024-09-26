The Best Cyber Warrior Competition is Back!
From October 28-31, 2024, cyber warriors from the U.S. and Kuwait will go head-to-head in the 10th anniversary of this incredible event in Kuwait City. Organized by U.S. Army Central, this competition is all about strengthening cyber defense skills and partnerships.
Follow along as the brightest minds take on real-world challenges in the field of cybersecurity. Stay tuned for updates and behind-the-scenes footage from the cutting-edge competition. Let's defend, innovate, and collaborate.
