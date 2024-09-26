Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Florida National Guard departs for search and rescue operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Regiment, along with members of North Central Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 8 depart for possible search and rescue mission onboard a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during Hurricane Helene support operations at Army Aviation Support Facility 1, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024. 1-111th GSAR provide aviation support to affected areas following a storm's landfall.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938193
    VIRIN: 240927-A-UC670-6135
    Filename: DOD_110588523
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard departs for search and rescue operations, by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    Florida Army National Guard
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    1-111th GSAR
    NCF US&R

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download