Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Regiment, along with members of North Central Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 8 depart for possible search and rescue mission onboard a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during Hurricane Helene support operations at Army Aviation Support Facility 1, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024. 1-111th GSAR provide aviation support to affected areas following a storm's landfall.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 13:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938193
|VIRIN:
|240927-A-UC670-6135
|Filename:
|DOD_110588523
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Florida National Guard departs for search and rescue operations, by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
