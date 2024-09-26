Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues man and dog during Hurricane Helene

    SANIBEL ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew rescued a man and dog from a disabled and taking-on-water 36-foot sailing vessel 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Florida, on Sept. 26, 2024. The man and his dog were reportedly in good health and taken to Southwest Florida International Airport to meet with EMS. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy of Air Station Clearwater)

    TAGS

    USCG
    Air Station Clearwater
    Coast Guard
    dog rescue
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    Dog and man rescue

