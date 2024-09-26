Coast Guard rescues man and dog during Hurricane Helene

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew rescued a man and dog from a disabled and taking-on-water 36-foot sailing vessel 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Florida, on Sept. 26, 2024. The man and his dog were reportedly in good health and taken to Southwest Florida International Airport to meet with EMS. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy of Air Station Clearwater)