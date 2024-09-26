Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reel of F-16 Fighting Falcon flight with Bulgarian President

    BULGARIA

    09.13.2024

    Video by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Reel of the President of Bulgaria, President Rumen Radev, prepares to fly in the backseat of an F-16 Fighting Falcon alongside U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, at Third Air Base, Bulgaria. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 04:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938143
    VIRIN: 240913-F-SH233-2427
    Filename: DOD_110587690
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reel of F-16 Fighting Falcon flight with Bulgarian President, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Bulgaria

