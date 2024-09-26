Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Battery, 5-4 ADA, Shoot on the Move Training with SGT STOUT (vertical)

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Chris Rosene, Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Officer, speaks about the shoot on the move training the SGT STOUT air defense system Sept. 18 in Grafenwoehr, Germany. Formerly known as Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense, the SGT STOUT will protect maneuvering forces by defeating, destroying or neutralizing unmanned aircraft systems, rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, rockets, artillery and mortars (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

