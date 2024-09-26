Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACS's Left Of The Bang series, Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.26.2024

    Video by Derek Mayhew 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    On this month’s episode of “Left of the Bang” my guest is the Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate, Ms. Hisaka “Hilary” Kouzu. We will talk about the assistance and support that Ms. Kouzu provides to our community. Domestic Violence Awareness month (DVAM) is observed every October to raise awareness about domestic violence, support survivors, and promote efforts to prevent abuse. Listen in as we discuss the events taking place throughout the month.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 20:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 938112
    VIRIN: 240927-A-YV383-1001
    Filename: DOD_110587095
    Length: 00:07:29
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    domestic abuse awareness
    Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate
    Domestic abuse awareness month

