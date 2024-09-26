U.S. Marines conduct a crew-served weapons and grenade launcher range at the Central Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 24, 2024. 3d Reconnaissance Marines honed their proficiency with multiple weapons systems to maintain readiness for expeditionary operations in contested environments. These Marines are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 20:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938111
|VIRIN:
|240926-M-NC826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110587054
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 3d Recon Crew-served weapons and explosives range, by PFC Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
