    3d Recon Crew-served weapons and explosives range

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2024

    Video by Pfc. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines conduct a crew-served weapons and grenade launcher range at the Central Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 24, 2024. 3d Reconnaissance Marines honed their proficiency with multiple weapons systems to maintain readiness for expeditionary operations in contested environments. These Marines are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 20:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938111
    VIRIN: 240926-M-NC826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110587054
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Recon
    Machine Gun
    Live-Fire
    3d Recon
    3d MarDiv
    Crew-Served Weapons

