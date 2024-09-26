Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Burmese Chase Close Air Support Training

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Garcia 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and NATO Allied service members conduct close air support training during Burmese Chase 24, at Marine Corps Outlying Landing Field Atlantic, North Carolina, Sept. 11, 2024. Burmese Chase is an annual U.S. led, multi-lateral exercise that includes training on integration of ground and air fires, infantry tactics and naval gunfire alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel R. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 19:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Burmese Chase Close Air Support Training, by LCpl Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    ANGLICO
    Allies
    II MEF
    BurmeseChase24

