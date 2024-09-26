Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention Ruck March

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.26.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    September is #SuicidePrevention Month. The theme “We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect.” reminds us that anytime is the right time to reach out. This year, hundreds of community residents gathered for a suicide prevention ruck march at Camp Zama.

    Additional footage provided by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division

    As a reminder to the entire community, the Military Crisis Line is available 24/7. From a DSN phone, dial 988 and press 1. From a cell phone in Japan, please dial 046-407-8255 to speak directly to a Crisis Line Counselor 24/7.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 19:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938108
    VIRIN: 240927-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110586989
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Ruck March, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    Suicide Aareness Month
    IMCOM Pacific
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download