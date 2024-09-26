Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Rafael Miranda Perez - Why I Serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    09.27.2024

    Video by Spc. David Dumas 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Sgt. Rafael Miranda Perez, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division talks about why he joined the Army and his current service. (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Dumas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 04:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938102
    VIRIN: 240927-A-UG808-1001
    Filename: DOD_110586950
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Rafael Miranda Perez - Why I Serve, by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    Romania
    Black Hawk
    Pilot
    Helicopter
    First Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download