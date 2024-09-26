Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Senior Airman Alexys Taylor, 2nd Bomb Wing Medical Group mental health technician and Tech. Sgt. Malachi Speller, 2nd Bomb Wing Medical Group alcohol Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment noncommissioned officer in charge talk about the importance of suicide awareness at Barksdale Air Force Base, September 10, 2024. Resources are available online and at the mental health office if you need someone to talk to. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938080
    VIRIN: 240910-F-HF999-1002
    Filename: DOD_110586411
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Awareness Month, by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    ADAPT
    military one source
    suicide awareness month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download