    Salute Hospitality Epicurean Faceoff culinary battle 2024

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Air Force Services Center, in collaboration with its industry partner Aramark, hosted the Salute Hospitality Epicurean Faceoff culinary battle at the San Antonio Culinary Institute of America on September 17, 2024. Airmen from 11 Food 2.0 Aramark installations went head-to-head in the inaugural competition. Food 2.0 is part of the AFSVC’s Healthy Food Initiative, which delivers improved, healthier food options for Airmen, Guardians.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 15:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938077
    VIRIN: 240917-F-GD062-1001
    Filename: DOD_110586405
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute Hospitality Epicurean Faceoff culinary battle 2024, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    food
    Air Force Services Center
    AFSVC
    Air Force Installation & Mission Support Center
    Food 2.0

