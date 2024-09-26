Women's Exhibit Promo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Retired Brig. Gen. Kristin Goodwin, Deputy Commanding General for Support, Headquarters Space Operations Command, and Retired Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, Air Force Global Strike Command, give their thoughts on the opening of a new women's exhibit in the museum at Barksdale Air Force Base, June 12th, 2024. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act of 1948, a landmark law that granted women the right to serve as permanent, regular members of the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)