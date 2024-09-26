Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Exhibit Promo

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Retired Brig. Gen. Kristin Goodwin, Deputy Commanding General for Support, Headquarters Space Operations Command, and Retired Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, Air Force Global Strike Command, give their thoughts on the opening of a new women's exhibit in the museum at Barksdale Air Force Base, June 12th, 2024. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act of 1948, a landmark law that granted women the right to serve as permanent, regular members of the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 16:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938068
    VIRIN: 240612-F-IM610-1001
    Filename: DOD_110586316
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Barksdale
    Womens History
    Museum Exhibit

