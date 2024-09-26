video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JBSA-Randolph commemorates Texas American Indian Heritage Day with vibrant Native American dance demonstrations, traditional drum and song performances, and the presentation of the American Indian nation’s colors. This event highlights the historical, cultural, and social contributions of American Indian communities and honors their lasting impact on Texas and the U.S. military.