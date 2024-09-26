Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American Indian Heritage Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Video by Andriy Agashchuk 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    JBSA-Randolph commemorates Texas American Indian Heritage Day with vibrant Native American dance demonstrations, traditional drum and song performances, and the presentation of the American Indian nation’s colors. This event highlights the historical, cultural, and social contributions of American Indian communities and honors their lasting impact on Texas and the U.S. military.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 16:32
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 938039
    VIRIN: 240926-O-YB458-8806
    Filename: DOD_110586050
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: JBSA RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Indian Heritage Day, by Andriy Agashchuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBSARandolph
    American Indian Heritage Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download