    American Indian Heritage Day

    JBSA RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Andriy Agashchuk 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Celebrating Texas American Indian Heritage Day at JBSA-Randolph! Today, we honor the rich history, culture, and contributions of American Indian communities through traditional dance, drum, and song. Special thanks to local leaders and the Native American service members who continue to make an impact.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 16:32
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 938038
    VIRIN: 240912-O-YB458-9752
    Filename: DOD_110586044
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: JBSA RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    JBSARandolph
    Americanindianheritagemonth

