Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AF Reserve Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Helene

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing

    Members from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew through Hurricane Helene, Sept. 25. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters fly storm missions to provide up-to-date weather data to the National Hurricane Center to help improve weather forecasts. (U.S. Air Force b-roll video by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 12:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938029
    VIRIN: 240925-F-WF462-3002
    Filename: DOD_110585951
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF Reserve Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Helene, by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    53rd WRS
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Citizen Airmen
    403rd Wing
    WeatherReady
    AF Reserve Hurricane Hunters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download