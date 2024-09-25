Members from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew through Hurricane Helene, Sept. 25. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters fly storm missions to provide up-to-date weather data to the National Hurricane Center to help improve weather forecasts. (U.S. Air Force b-roll video by Jessica L. Kendziorek)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 12:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938029
|VIRIN:
|240925-F-WF462-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_110585951
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AF Reserve Hurricane Hunters fly Hurricane Helene, by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.