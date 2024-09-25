This week on the Raider Report, the 17th Training Wing celebrates the Air Force's 77th birthday and Prisoner Of War and Missing In Action Remembrance Week, Sept. 17-20, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 12:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938028
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-TB914-8894
|Filename:
|DOD_110585942
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RR79: AF Birthday and POW/MIA Remembrance Week, by A1C Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow Air Force Base